A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lewiston Civic Theatre presents ‘Love Letters’ at Towne Square
The Lewiston Civic Theatre is presenting a staged reading of A.R. Gurney’s play, “Love Letters” (PG-13). The matinee performances are in person from 2-4 P.M. TODAY AND SUNDAY at Brocks/Bravas located at 504 Main St. in Lewiston’s Towne Square. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and face masks are requested when entering the venue. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online only at www.lctheatre.org. There will be no ticket sales at the door. Attendees who would like to stay for Valentine’s dinner Sunday after the performance are asked to call Brocks/Bravas and make a dinner reservation. Bravas can be reached at (208) 669-3663 and Brocks can be reached at (208) 790-2337.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.