Fish fry set for Lewiston
The Lewiston Knights of Columbus Council 1024 is offering a fish fry from 5-7 P.M. TODAY at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The cost is by donation. Options for take out will also be available. More information can be found at facebook.com/KofC1024.
Poet and novelist Wilkins to give Stegner Lecture downtown Lewiston
Poet and novelist Joe Wilkins will discuss “Language, Memory and Story” as part of the Lewis-Clark State College Humanities Division’s Annual Stegner Lecture, which will take place at 7 P.M. TODAY at the LCSC Center for Arts & History, located at 415 Main St. in Lewiston. The college’s COVID-19 protocols will be followed for the event and can be found on the college’s Coronavirus Resource Page.
