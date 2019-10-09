A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Presentation on schools set in Moscow
A presentation by Jennifer Parkins titled “A School Board Member’s Perspective on School Funding and More” is set for NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Parkins is Idaho School Boards Association president and has served on the Genesee School Board for more than 12 years.
Oktubafest is tonight in Pullman
Oktubafest Part I, featuring a guest performance by Paul Dickinson on euphonium, is set for 7:30 TONIGHT at Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
