A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Culdesac holds citywide yard sale
The city of Culdesac will hold its 28th annual citywide yard sale from 7 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY. City maps and a list of yard sale locations are available at Culdesac City Hall, at 100 Sixth St. Those seeking more information may email culdesaccityhall@idaho.net.
Latah Farmers Market launches today
Join area growers, producers and artisans for the first Latah Farmers Market of the season, from 9 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY. Locally made goods and locally sourced entertainment will be featured, with more than 50 vendors expected to be in attendance. The market will continue weekly through October 8. Those seeking more information may visit latahfarmersmarket.com.
Judy’s Trail grand opening set for today in Troy
Judy’s Trail, a new 1.2-mile community path in Troy, will have its grand opening at NOON TODAY along Big Meadow Creek near the intersection of McKeehan and Big Meadow roads. Those seeking more information may visit palouselandtrust.org/events-activities/judy-trail.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.