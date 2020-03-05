A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Documentary film screenings set for Orofino
Mountainfilm on Tour is set for 5:30 AND 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT at the Rex Theater in Orofino. This event will feature documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm Festival held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colo. Idaho filmmaker Jordan Halland will speak about the films, filmmakers and subjects, and will participate in a Q&A session. The cost is $10 for the 5:30 p.m. show and $15 for the 7:30 p.m. show.
Historians to give suffrage presentation at UI
“Seeking Suffrage: The Idaho Story,” a presentation by University of Idaho historians Rebecca Scofield and Katherine G. Aiken, is scheduled for 7 TONIGHT at Haddock Performance Hall on the UI campus in Moscow. This event is part of UI’s “Seeking Suffrage” series.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.