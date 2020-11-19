A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lewiston council to consider mask order this afternoon
The Lewiston City Council will consider instituting a mask order during a special meeting at 3:15 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library. In-person attendance is allowed, but only 10 people (including councilors and staff) will be allowed in the meeting room at a time. A separate overflow room for 10 more people will be set up outside the meeting space. Six-foot distancing and face coverings will be required. Councilors, staff and members of the public are “strongly encouraged” to attend the meeting virtually via the city’s website or Facebook page, according to a city news release. Citizens who want to share comments before the meeting can email them to kravencroft@cityoflewiston.org or leave a phone message at (208) 746-3676. The library will close at noon and reopen for the meeting at 3 p.m.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.