LCSC Native American Awareness week continues today
Lewis-Clark State College’s 35th annual Native American Awareness week continues today. Students and teams from area high schools and colleges will compete from 10 A.M. TO 2:30 P.M. TODAY in a Language Bowl, organized in collaboration with LCSC Nez Perce language classes and teachers, along with Nez Perce elders. Games will be played during the Language Bowl lunch break. The closing powwow and scholarship raffle is set for 6:30-11 P.M. at the Activity Center, during which the LC State Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented. The college’s COVID-19 protocols can be found at lcsc.edu/coronavirus/guides-resources. More information about the week’s events is available at lcsc.edu/minority-programs/native-american-awareness-week.
