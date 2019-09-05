A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Palouse Empire Fair begins today
The 2019 Palouse Empire Fair runs today through Sunday with the theme “Baling Generations Together” at the Palouse Empire Fairgounds, 322 Fairgrounds Road, Colfax. Admission is $5 for kindergarten through 12th grade, $8 for adults and $7 for ages 55 years or older. A complete schedule of events is available at palouseempirefair.org.
Vandal block party is tonight in Moscow
The city of Moscow, Moscow Chamber of Commerce and the University of Idaho will host the annual Vandal Town Block Party from 5-9 TONIGHT on Main Street in downtown Moscow. The block party is open to students and community residents to celebrate the new school year with lawn games, food trucks and a beer garden. Live entertainment will be provided by the Seven Devils and Red Light Challenge at the Friendship Square stage. More information is available by contacting Amanda Argona at (208) 883-7132.
