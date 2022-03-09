A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Nine for IX: Swoopes’ screening and discussion today
A film screening of “Nine for IX: Swoopes,” which looks at the life of professional women’s basketball player Sheryl Swoopes, is set for NOON TODAY in the Lewis-Clark State College library. The film looks at her struggles with love, money and personal identity. History professor Amy Canfield will lead a discussion following the screening.
‘Democracy and Social Media’ is the topic of today’s league’s forum
“Democracy and Social Media” is the topic of the Moscow League of Women Voters Program discussion at 6:30 TONIGHT. The impact of social media upon democratic institutions and processes will be examined in a speakers forum via Zoom. Login information can be found on the LWV website at lwvmoscow.org.
