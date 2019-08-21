A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Farmers bring their bounty to Pullman today
The Pullman Farmers Market will be from 3:30-6:30 TODAY at Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
Learn about efforts to digitize history in Troy
A presentation by Zachary Wnek titled “Digital History: Can I Get a Scan of That?” is set for 6:30 TONIGHT at the Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St. Wnek is museum curator of the Latah County Historical Society in Moscow and will talk about efforts to digitize the photograph collection and make it available at no charge.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to apearson@lmtribune.com.