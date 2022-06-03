A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Pickin’ on the Clearwater festival starts today at Orofino
The seventh annual Valley Bluegrass Festival, Pickin’ on the Clearwater, will get started TODAY at the Clearwater County Fairgrounds at Orofino. The gates will open at 9 A.M. and the music will start at 10 A.M. The last band will take the stage at 8 P.M. There will also be music from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and a gospel sing at 9 a.m. Sunday. Food and beverage vendors will be on site today and Saturday. Those who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Tickets and other items may be purchased at lewisclarkbluegrass.squarespace.com, and more information can be found at lewisclarkbluegrass.com.
