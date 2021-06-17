A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Moscow Artwalk set for today
Moscow Artwalk 2021, organized by the city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission, is set for 4-8 P.M. TODAY. Nearly 50 businesses registered to host 80 arts offerings in the visual, literary, performing and culinary arts. Businesses are located throughout Moscow; reception and viewing hours vary by business. Event flyers with full details are available at participating host locations and the Arts Office in City Hall. Participating host locations can also be found online at www.ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk. In the interest of public safety, the street fair was postponed and will return in 2022.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.