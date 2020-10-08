A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Election Event Series at WSU begins today
The 2020 Election Event Series, put on by Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Affairs, begins TODAY and will run weekly through Oct. 28. All talks will be from NOON TO 1 P.M. live online on the Foley Institute YouTube channel. Today’s talk is “Voting and Election Reform” by Barry Burden of University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Piano and vocal performance set for tonight online
“In His Hand: Songs of Inspiration,” a Washington State University Faculty Artist Series online performance by Julie Anne Wieck (soprano) and Elena Panchenko (piano), is set for 7:30 TONIGHT at www.youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic.
