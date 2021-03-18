A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC continues Native American Awareness Week
Lewis-Clark State College will hold two discussions TODAY in continuation of its Native American Awareness Week. The first discussion will be from 9-10:15 A.M. at bit.ly/3rYCVQ9. Bill Hayne, assistant professor in the Division of Teacher Education, will discuss “Leadership Through Serving Others.” Hayne is a member of the Assiniboine/Sioux nations of Fort Peck, Mont. For 37 years, including the last 26 at LCSC, Hayne has served in the education field in a variety of capacities, with an emphasis on Indian education and diverse learners/instruction. From 10:30-11:45 A.M. TODAY, Loretta Tuell, managing principal at Tuell Law, will discuss “Sovereignty — Use it or lose it.” Tuell, a citizen of the Nez Perce Tribe who grew up in Lapwai, will discuss tribal sovereignty, what it means, how it is currently used by tribes and what it can mean for tribes in the future. Tuell’s discussion can be viewed at bit.ly/2OYkg8p.
