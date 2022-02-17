A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Reclamation & Representation in Rural Communities’ talk online tonight
Lewis-Clark State College alum Mikailah Thompson will discuss “Reclamation & Representation in Rural Communities” online at 6:30 TONIGHT, streamed on the Humanities Division’s YouTube page at tinyurl.com/mtee8szc. Thompson is a member of the Nez Perce Tribe and graduated from LCSC in May 2020 with a degree in business and communication, and minors in Nez Perce language, leadership and marketing. She currently lives in Alexandria, Va., where she is the owner of Beadwork by Mikailah and co-hosts the podcast “Quantum Theory.”
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.