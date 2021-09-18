Superintendent Lance Hansen said the Lewiston School District “is committed to providing a safe environment for staff and students” in an email sent to parents Friday evening.
Hansen said the district’s measures against the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses include having the custodial staff clean and sanitize every morning and throughout the day; providing hand sanitizer on buses, in all school common areas and in each classroom, and providing face coverings in all classrooms and upon entrance into all schools; practicing at least 3 feet of physical distancing when possible, or using other precautions, such as room configurations utilizing plexiglass desk/table shields; and monitoring various metrics, including school attendance, positive case numbers and information from Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
“Our goal is to provide staff and students a safe environment in order to keep learning in school this year,” Hansen wrote in the email.
The school district doesn’t have a mask mandate and was criticized by Jenifer Middle School teacher Alex Church this week for an alleged lack of safety precautions against COVID-19.
The school district has racked up 116 cases among students and staff during the first three weeks of the year. Seven cases were added to the tally Friday, and 46 of the cases are considered active.
Asotin County reported a COVID-19 death Friday. It was a man between the ages of 60 and 80.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported no deaths for the first time during the work week. The district had reported a total of 18 deaths this week, along with two deaths in Asotin County. The 20 total deaths in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington are the most in a week throughout the pandemic.
Health officials in the region reported a total of 243 new cases Friday, including 107 case in Nez Perce County.