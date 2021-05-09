Hannah Tweit is selected DYW for Kendrick-Juliaetta

KENDRICK — Hannah Tweit was named Kendrick-Juliaetta Distinguished Young Woman Saturday night at the Kendrick High School gym.
Tweit is the daughter of Andy and Angie Tweit. She was awarded a total of $1,500 and in addition to Distinguished Young Woman, won for Interview and Talent.
Erin Morgan, daughter of Mike and Amy Morgan, was named first alternate. She was awarded $1,350, winning awards in Scholastic, Interview, Fitness, Talent and Self Expression.
Drew Stacy, daughter of Dorie Nelsen and Tristan Stacy, was awarded $450, winning awards in Scholastic, Fitness and Self Expression.