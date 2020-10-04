When you have a 208,000-square-foot home, you need to hang some big pictures on the walls to make all that bare space shine.
And that’s exactly what happened at the new Lewiston High School this weekend. When students come back on Monday, they’ll see three large murals near the commons area.
The murals highlight various aspects of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, including its history, industry and natural setting.
“Once they’re all in, it’s going to really pop,” said Lewiston School Superintendent Bob Donaldson, while giving a tour of the new facility on Saturday.
All three murals are in the new commons area — a large, central court near the main entrance. It abuts the new food court, as well as the entrance to the huge performing arts auditorium and an outdoor courtyard that overlooks the Clearwater River valley.
“It’s called the Confluence,” said Lewiston High School Principal Kevin Driskill.
The name is a reference to Lewiston’s location at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers. The hallways and wings of the school also have local geographic names, with the ground floor hallways being named for area rivers and the upper floor being named for mountain chains.
The skybridge that connects the two wings of the school is called Hells Canyon.
“We never had a commons area (at the old high school),” Driskill said. “This is the hub of the new school. Come here before or after classes and you’ll see hundreds of kids.”
One of the new murals features large photos of the railroad bridge over the Clearwater River, as well as a wood mill, windmills and solar panels. Donaldson said it’s meant to highlight the valley’s history, industry and innovations.
Workers installed the panels on one side of the Hells Canyon skybridge Saturday. On the opposite side of the skybridge, they installed a mural featurning a large photo of the confluence, taken from the overlook on Lewiston Hill.
Superimposed over the photo is the word “Bengals.” The letters are made up of about 700 individual photos taken from old Lewiston High School yearbooks. They date back to 1928, when the old high school was built.
“A lot of people miss the old high school, so we brought it along with us,” Driskill said.
Students and teachers spent months selecting and scanning the photos that went into the Bengals mural, he said. When kids get to school Monday and see the results, “they’ll be in awe.”
A third mural will be hung today above the entrance to the performing arts center. It’s being provided by P1FCU, which earlier this year donated $550,000 to secure naming rights for the 18,400-square-foot facility.
Driskill was also thrilled with another 48-by-14-foot mural that was recently installed near the entrance to the gymnasium. It features a pair of enormous Bengal cat eyes between photos of cheering students.
“Things like this are going to make us whole,” Driskill said. “It’s going to make our new home a home.”
The first day of classes at the new high school was Aug. 31. There’s still some minor work to be done, but with the installation of the new murals, the end is in sight.
“There’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Driskill said.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208)-791-9168.