Hang time

Fellow skate park patrons look on as Elijah Chavez, 16, of Lewiston, jumps over a street cone at the Mtn Dew Skate Park in Lewiston on Thursday afternoon. Today’s weather is expected to be sunny and hot, with a high of 97 predicted in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

