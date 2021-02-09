Hang on tight

Adelin Nelsen, 10, of Genesee, falls off her sled as her younger brother, Conner, 8, is able to hang on while their dad, Sean Nelsen, takes them for a ride along a snowy walking trail in Genesee on Monday morning. The Palouse received a blanket of snow Monday, but probably won’t get more today. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.
