Hang on tight

Pete Caster/TribuneAdelin Nelsen, 10, of Genesee, falls off her sled as her younger brother, Conner, 8, is able to hang on while their dad, Sean Nelsen, takes them for a ride along a snowy walking trail in Genesee on Monday morning. The Palouse received a blanket of snow Monday, but probably won’t get more today. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Adelin Nelsen, 10, of Genesee, falls off her sled as her younger brother, Conner, 8, is able to hang on while their dad, Sean Nelsen, takes them for a ride along a snowy walking trail in Genesee on Monday morning. The Palouse received a blanket of snow Monday, but probably won’t get more today. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

Tags