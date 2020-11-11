One week after Election Day, the Whitman County District 2 commissioner race between Pullman businessman Tom Handy and two-term incumbent Dean Kinzer remained too close to call.
Updated vote tallies Tuesday saw Kinzer regain nearly half the deficit he was facing. He now trails Handy by a margin of 8,727 to 8,603 — a difference of 124 votes, or 0.71 percent.
With an estimated 1,500 mail-in ballots remaining to be counted, the two candidates will have to wait at least a few more days before the outcome clarifies. The next updated vote count is scheduled for Friday.
The back-and-forth race has been close from the start. Handy led by 63 votes, or 0.5 percent, after the initial election night count. Kinzer then edged ahead by four votes after the first updated count Thursday.
Handy regained the lead Monday, though, when the updated tally gave him a 201-vote margin.
Voter turnout in Whitman County has now surpassed 77 percent; that compares with 80.5 percent in Asotin County, 88.3 percent in Garfield County and 82.9 percent (so far) in Washington as a whole.
Final results for the 2020 election won’t be officially certified at the county level until Nov. 24.