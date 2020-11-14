Pullman businessman Tom Handy edged a little closer to victory Friday in the Whitman County District 2 commissioner race.
Handy extended his lead to 187 votes over incumbent Dean Kinzer, who is seeking a third term in office.
Handy has 9,153 votes, or 50.25 percent, while Kinzer is at 8,966, or 49.23 percent. Before Friday’s update, Handy’s lead was 124 votes.
Friday’s update came after 884 ballots were counted. An estimated 700 ballots remain.
The next ballot update is scheduled for Wednesday evening. Final results won’t be officially certified until Nov. 24.