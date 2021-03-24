Hands-on history lesson

Tom Eier, of Lewiston, left, dressed as Sgt. John Ordway, who was the third in command of the Corps of Discovery, lifts a young boy out of a dugout canoe as Eier and Jim Jameson teach a group of fourth graders from Cornerstone Christian School about the Lewis and Clark Expedition on Tuesday afternoon at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. It was 215 years ago Tuesday when the famous explorers left Fort Clatsop in Oregon for their return journey east.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

