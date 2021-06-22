A handful of new COVID-19 infections were reported in the region Monday but no new deaths from the pandemic.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District had 14 new cases, including eight in Nez Perce County, three in Latah County, two in Idaho County and one in Lewis County. Clearwater County had no new cases.
Whitman county tallied four new cases; Asotin County had no new cases, with a 14-day count of 14; and Garfield County added no new cases Monday.
A media briefing about COVID-19 will be held today from 1:30-3 p.m. by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Agency officials will offer brief opening remarks and then take questions from the media. Those attending include Elke Shaw-Tulloch, public health administrator; Christine Hahn, public health medical direction and state epidemiologist; Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program; and Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories.
The general public can join the briefing in listen/watch-only mode by selecting the link idhw.webex.com.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf announced Monday that Idaho cities with populations below 50,000 will start receiving their share of $54 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The federal funds will be used by local governments to respond to COVID-19 or to invest in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
The $54 million distribution is the first tranche of funds to go to Idaho cities. Another round of $54 million will be sent next year.