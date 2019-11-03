ASOTIN — Every morning when Lezah Shinkle gazes out her kitchen window, she thinks of her late grandfather and his favorite coffee mug.
The Genesee artist and owner of Tea for Two transformed the family treasure into a whimsical bird feeder that catches light and attracts a variety of winged visitors to her yard.
“I repurpose anything and everything,” Shinkle said Saturday at the Asotin Holiday Craft Fair. “My grandfather’s coffee cup has been hanging outside my kitchen window for six years, and I just enjoy it so much. It makes me smile because I can hear him slurping his coffee, and it’s such a warm, wonderful feeling and memory.”
Shinkle was one of 85 vendors who filled the Asotin school with arts and crafts during a six-hour fair that drew more than 3,000 people. The annual event keeps growing every year and helps kick off the holiday shopping season, organizers said.
“It really brings people out,” City Clerk Tiffany Rogers said. “This is an opportunity for us to show off our community and help pay for the upkeep of our community center.”
Each vendor pays $25 for space at the fair, and the proceeds are used to maintain a former church on First Street that has been converted to a community center. Rogers, deputy clerk Tina Davidson, Councilor Jennifer Bly and Mayor Vikki Bonfield have been the driving force behind the event for several years.
“Tina is the ringleader,” Rogers said. “We were here last night marking the spots, and we got up at 5 a.m. to meet and greet the vendors who began arriving at 6. They are more than vendors, really. We’ve formed relationships with them and look forward to seeing everyone.”
Over the years, the fair has expanded and now covers two gyms, a cafeteria and a commons area. A wide variety of homemade gifts were for sale, from intricate quilts to dog tags that said, “The grass is greener under my wiener.”
“My husband thought of that one,” said Brenda Meinen of Kooskia. “I think it’s a hit, because I only have one left.”
Brenda’s Hammered Treasures featured jewelry, golf markers, pet tags, fishing lures and key chains with humorous or inspiring messages, such as “Drop Psalms, not bombs” and “Idaho Girl, thou shalt not try me.”
“I started doing this after we moved from Boise to Kooskia,” Meinen said. “I was bored out of my mind. Now my hobby has become a problem. It’s taking over.”
She and other vendors said the road to a craft fair often begins with a simple hobby that morphs into an obsession. After experimenting and gaining confidence, many started getting requests from friends and family members and wound up in business.
Shinkle, who is retiring this year as the Genesee School District business manager, said her works of art can take anywhere from 30 minutes to two years to complete.
Like many of the artists, she is happy to fill custom orders. For example, tea cup bird feeders are a good way to keep a family treasure on display “without a big cabinet or dust.”
Jane Baldwin of Lewiston brought key chains, bag charms and luggage tags she made on an embroidery machine. Featuring area school colors and letters, the items are popular, especially with sports moms, she said.
Baldwin was trying to come up with ideas for Christmas presents when she began creating the items. Now she has enough inventory to set up shop at holiday fairs. She said this is her second time at Asotin and she enjoys the atmosphere and friendly people.
“As a vendor, there is more opportunity at a smaller craft fair,” she said. “I’ve been to the big one, and even my friends who knew I was there couldn’t find me.”
At several booths, the artists worked on projects as people browsed and asked questions. Rose Gatherer of Asotin demonstrated her lace-making skills, saying bobbin lace is one of the oldest professions in the world.
“Not the oldest — just one of them,” Gatherer said with a smile.
