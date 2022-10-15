Halloween fav returns with a fright

Garage windows are filled with scared faces near the entry way of the haunted house.

 Kyle Mills/Tribune file

Haunted Palouse is rising from the dead for another year of scares.

The popular Halloween destination will be open from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you