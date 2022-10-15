Halloween fav returns with a fright

Haunted Palouse is rising from the dead for another year of scares.
The popular Halloween destination will be open from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Libby Akin, Haunted Palouse co-chairperson, said they brought back many community favorites for the haunted houses this year. The haunted hayride is now a zombie hunt, where attendees can go through a walking tour to hunt zombies in a post-apocalyptic setting.
It may be Akin’s first year as a co-chairperson, but she participated in the event with her FFA chapter while she was in high school. Being involved in planning Haunted Palouse has shown her how many people look forward to the spooky celebrations every year. This year marks the 19th Haunted Palouse festival.
Despite the two-year break, the Haunted Palouse staff have ramped up their plans, Akin said. There are more vendors, more tarot readers, and a more robust haunt lineup compared to 2019.
“It’s been a positive reception; everyone is really excited it’s back,” Akin said.
Tickets are $35 and are cash only. Haunted Palouse is open to those 12 years old and older, and tickets include access to two haunted houses and a zombie hunt. No one younger than 12 will be admitted.
Ticket sales begin at 7 p.m. each night, and advance tickets are not available except for group sales with prior arrangements. Information on tickets, directions to Palouse and frequently asked questions are available at visitpalouse.com/haunted-palouse.
There will be free fortune telling and food vendors throughout town, and warm clothing and close-toed shoes are encouraged for attendees.
Haunted Palouse is a fundraiser for various local organizations, which have included the local FFA chapter, youth robotics team and the Palouse Skate Park, and it has helped pay the mortgage on the Palouse Community Center. The haunted houses and other events planned are put on by volunteers each year.
No big project to tackle with the funds raised has yet been selected this year, but Akin said they are planning to gather Palouse community input on where some of the money should go. All net profits get divided between the groups involved in planning and some is set aside for larger community projects.
This year, the Haunted Palouse team has also made merchandise with Swale, a business in downtown Palouse. Screenprinted tote bags, shirts and hoodies are available to festival fans on their website at swaleaway.com.
Haunted Palouse is completely powered by volunteers, and Akin said they expect there will be around 100 to 150 volunteers putting on the festival this year.
“We’re always looking for volunteers,” Akin said. “It can always grow.”
Akin said they are still looking for volunteers and those interested must be 12 years old or older to participate. Those interested should email hauntedpalouse@gmail.com. To learn more about Haunted Palouse, follow it on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/167304590616 or on Instagram at @hauntedpalouse.
Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.
