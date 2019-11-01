Halloween comes to Clarkston

A princess gives creatures congregating in an empty parking lot a funny look Thursday during trick-or-treating on Sixth Street in Clarkston.
Tank proudly shows off his pirate costume while trick-or-treating on Thursday on Sixth Street in Clarkston.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A princess gives creatures congregating in an empty parking lot a funny look Thursday during trick-or-treating on Sixth Street in Clarkston.
Tank proudly shows off his pirate costume while trick-or-treating on Thursday on Sixth Street in Clarkston.