Halloween comes to Clarkston

ABOVE LEFT: A princess gives creatures congregating in an empty parking lot a funny look Thursday during trick-or-treating on Sixth Street in Clarkston. ABOVE RIGHT: Tank the dog shows off his pirate costume during the event in downtown Clarkston.

 Tribune/Rebecca Noble

A princess gives creatures congregating in an empty parking lot a funny look Thursday during trick-or-treating on Sixth Street in Clarkston.

Tank proudly shows off his pirate costume while trick-or-treating on Thursday on Sixth Street in Clarkston.

Tags

Recommended for you