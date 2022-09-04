Dust off your Stetson and shine your boots. It’s time for the Lewiston Roundup and a week of feisty bulls, high-bucking broncs and plenty of foot-stomping entertainment.
Some of the best cowboys in the country will be in town to compete at the Roundup grounds, along with award-winning bullfighters and pickup riders, such as J2 Brown, who is being inducted into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame this fall.
In case you’re wondering, yes, he goes by the name J2, unless he’s “doing taxes or going to jail.”
James William Brown is a family name shared with his father and grandfather, so the cowboy shortened his moniker at a young age.
“I used to say I only knew the alphabet to the letter J and could count to two, so it made it easier for my teachers,” Brown said.
For more than two decades, the 61-year-old Idaho native has been working at rodeos as a pickup man during rough stock competitions, such as bull riding, saddle bronc and bareback riding.
“My job is to help take care of the livestock, cowboys and the production,” Brown said in a recent phone interview. “I try to keep the rodeo arena clean and as safe as possible for everyone. It’s very important to have good partners in the arena with you.”
When he’s not on the rodeo circuit, Brown is at home in Richfield, Idaho, and employed by a rancher in nearby Bellevue. He is married and has a son, daughter, three stepsons, and nine grandchildren. “They’re all good kids.”
His first rodeo of the year is on the Fourth of July in St. Paul, Ore. After working in Lewiston this week, he’ll head to Pendleton to finish out his season.
“I do eight rodeos a year,” Brown said. “They’re all my favorites. Everywhere I go, people and committees treat me well, so I can’t really pick one favorite.”
He’s been involved in the Lewiston Roundup for about a decade and looks forward to hearing “She’s Wild” again and seeing old friends.
“I’ve been doing this so long that now I’m picking up the kids of a lot of people I used to pick up when I started,” Brown said.
Brown was born in Jerome and raised in Richfield. His dad was a well-known mechanic, but J2 knew from an early age he “had no desire to have grease on my hands.”
He competed in numerous rodeo events from a young age and qualified for the high school rodeo finals and nationals in saddle bronc riding before moving on to become a leading pickup man in the rodeo circuits.
His lifelong dream was to be a cowboy, and he’s earned a place in the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame for his achievements. His induction is Oct. 14-15 in Twin Falls.
Brown is humbled by the hall-of-fame honor and said he’ll attend the ceremony, but he isn’t used to being in the spotlight.
“I’m an old-fashioned guy,” Brown said. “I am more of a behind-the-scenes type of person.”