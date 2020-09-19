Before buying what is now Joe Hall Ford Lincoln in Lewiston, Joe Hall was an owner and manager of a Honda, Oldsmobile and GMC dealership in Yakima.
Decades later, he is returning to the brand by acquiring McClure Honda with his wife, Kelly Hall, from the McClure family and the dealership’s general manager, Jeff Brooks.
Mick McClure, the former Honda dealer principal, died suddenly in June of last year, and afterward, his family approached Hall about the possibility of purchasing the business, according to a news release announcing the transaction.
The Halls plan to retain the staff of McClure Honda, including Brooks, said Joe Hall.
“The store has a great reputation,” he said. “They provide good customer service. We just want to continue that.”
The expansion into Honda made sense for a number of reasons, Hall said. “It’s a very good product, very reliable, very affordable.”
The Honda dealership is immediately southeast of Hall’s Ford Lincoln dealership. Known for its trucks and sport utility vehicles, Ford is beginning to thin its models of passenger sedans, a category Honda is strong in, Hall said.
“It will just help us be competitive in the market place and hedge our bets as people’s tastes change from product to product to offer another option,” he said.
One of the only changes he’s considering is expanding Honda’s selection of used vehicles.
Hall’s ties to the McClure family go back decades. Mick McClure and Hall became friends when they were part of the same Honda dealership peer group.
McClure introduced Hall to Tony Copeland, who owned the Ford Lincoln dealership before Hall.
“He helped put the two of us together when I was looking for another opportunity,” Hall said. “It’s kind of come full circle.”
