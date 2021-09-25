Hair-raising experience

Hair flies wildly as people are turned upside down on the ride called “Frenzy” at the Nez Perce County Fair on Friday evening in Lewiston Orchards. The fair continues this weekend, with gates open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

 August Frank/Tribune

