Hail storm kills, maims more than 11,000 birds in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. — Wildlife officials say a hail storm packing 70-mile-per-hour winds killed or maimed more than 11,000 pelicans, cormorants and other birds when it rolled over a central Montana lake and nesting area.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said Friday the storm with 2-inch diameter hail stones killed about 20 percent to 30 percent of the waterfowl at Big Lake Wildlife Management Area.
Some birds with broken wings and other injuries are not expected to survive.
Agency spokesman Bob Gibson said the lake northwest of Billings had attracted more birds than usual this summer after a wet spring.
Gibson said it’s not unheard of for hail storms to kill birds. He does not know how the toll from the storm compares to other events.
Wildlife officials will monitor the lake for possible disease caused by rotting carcasses.