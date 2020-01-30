BELGRADE, Mont. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Fox named former Gallatin County legislator Jon Knokey as his running mate Wednesday.
Knokey is a graduate of Montana State University. He has a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard and a master’s in business administration from Dartmouth College. He served in the state House during the 2017 legislative session.
Another Republican candidate, state Sen. Al Olszewski of Kalispell, named state Sen. Kenneth Bogner of Miles City as his running mate in October.
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has not announced a running mate.