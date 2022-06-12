Like many farmers around the region, Jonathan Rosenau, who farms near Winona on the Camas Prairie, had some tough choices to make this spring.
The record high prices of fuel, fertilizer and other crop inputs, coupled with wetter-than-normal weather the past couple of months, forced Rosenau to rethink some farming strategies.
“Obviously, I’m starting to do different things,” Rosenau said. “You think about how many times you go over a field. I do no-till (farming) a lot. But everything — Roundup (a common herbicide used to kill weeds) — is the highest it’s been in 30 years. We use it way more sparingly. And diesel is record high. I’m pretty well choosing what I’m doing, for sure.”
Farmers across the country began sounding the alarm months ago that because of rising fuel and fertilizer costs consumers could expect to see hikes in all farm-related products this year. That’s proven true across the board as shoppers feel the pinch at the grocery store, the gas pump and many other household goods. Food prices alone have risen about 8.8% in the past month, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Rosenau, who serves on the executive board of the Idaho Grain Producers Association, said one possible saving grace is that, because of the wet spring, he and other farmers weren’t able to get all of their spring crops in the ground. If they bought crop insurance, they were eligible to make a claim for “preventive planting” and will let those fields lie fallow this summer, which will reduce some of the need for fuel and fertilizer.
Farther north, farmer Gary Bailey at St. John, Wash., said the higher input costs have made farmers more careful about how much fuel and fertilizer they use this year.
“Well, we have to have fuel, that’s for sure,” Bailey said. “Other input costs, like chemicals and fertilizer, farmers are doing more soil testing, making sure of the amounts they need and not overapplying.”
Bailey said he isn’t aware of farmers who have intentionally cut back on planting this year or are making major changes in the crops they put into the ground.
“We want to stay in our rotation, but in some places they might be putting in more peas and lentils because they don’t take fertilizer.”
Bailey, who represents his area on the U.S. Wheat Associates board of directors, was on his way to a meeting in Bend, Ore. Asked whether these topics were likely to come up in the meeting sessions, he said: “It will, especially in the hallway discussions.
“What’s interesting: U.S. Wheat Associates represents farmers across the country. Some won’t be there (at the meeting) because they’re in harvest, while some will still be putting seed in the ground.”
Brian Webster is the manager of Bell Equipment in Nezperce that sells John Deere farm equipment. The high fuel prices haven’t necessarily had a major impact on the sales of machinery, but “my biggest problem is supply chain issues and shipping.”
Webster said the John Deere manufacturing company is having trouble keeping up with demand and that trickles down to his business.
“All ordering for machinery right now, it’s a disaster,” Webster said. As of June 1 dealers saw a 10% increase in the price of various products. Normal price increases, he said, are around 2% to 3%.
Webster attributes much of that increase to the cost of shipping.
For example, a diesel truck that hauls equipment may burn 300 gallons of diesel a day. At $5 a gallon that’s $1,500 a day to fill up a truck.
“That’s real money to those boys,” Webster said. “Whatever is in their truck, it’s just more expensive to move it.”
Ken Blakeman, general manager of CHS Primeland in Lewiston, said overall retail and agriculture fuel sales at his plant are down this spring, indicating that people are traveling less because of the high prices.
Sales of crop protection products, such as Roundup, also are lagging, partly because some farmers were not able to do much spring planting due to the weather.
But there’s a silver lining to all these financial woes, Blakeman said.
“All commodity prices are extremely high now. The crop price for wheat is the highest price we’ve ever seen for new crop wheat.”
Tight supplies around the world also are having an impact on that. According to the Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative, the price for soft white wheat is currently topping $11 a bushel, down slightly from a month ago when it was around $12 a bushel. That’s at least twice the price it was a year ago.
“So for people who got their crop in,” Blakeman said, “the gross margin on their product is also at a record high. Even though (input costs) are at record highs, their profitability will be better — if they got their crop in.
“We’re off to a great start,” he added. “The moisture content (in the soil) is fantastic. We have all the makings of a very good winter wheat crop.”
