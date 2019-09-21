Officials from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday another cow near Grouse Flats in southern Asotin County was injured in a wolf attack.
According to a report posted on the agency’s website, a livestock producer found the injured cow on a private pasture Sept. 11. An investigation by wildlife officials established the cow had injuries consistent with a wolf attack, and data from a satellite radio collar worn by a member of the Grouse Flats wolf pack indicates the animals were in the vicinity at the same time the cow was injured.
According to the agency, the livestock producer regularly monitors his animals and deploys equipment designed to frighten wolves.
The Grouse Flats pack has been involved in two livestock attacks in the past 30 days and four in the past 10 months. Kelly Susewind, the director of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, decided lethal control of the pack is not warranted, but is discussing with wildlife managers how best to respond.
The cow is being treated for its injuries.