Several local organizations will share in a $60,000 grant through the Idaho State Liquor Division for education in alcohol abuse prevention.
Awards range from $250 to $10,000, and 16 organizations in the state were selected for the support. It is the eighth year for the mini-grant program that is provided by the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association.
Organizations in this area that will share in the grant include: Cornerstone Teen Center in Nezperce; Cottonwood Police Department Drug and Alcohol Education Trends Mobile Unit; Lapwai Community Coalition; Lewiston High School Health and Physical Education program; Regents of the University of Idaho student coalition to address high-risk drinking; and Upriver Youth Leadership Council of Kamiah.