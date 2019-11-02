MOSCOW — Member of the Idaho Women 100 Campaign, League of Women Voters and American Association of University Women will staff information tables from noon to 4 p.m. today in front of the Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., and Rosauers, 411 N. Main St.
They will answer questions about voter registration in Idaho and will hand out cards with suffragist-era recipes handed down five generations in Idaho families, in celebration of 123 years of women’s right to vote in Idaho.
More information is available by contacting Susan Ripley at (208) 882-2914.