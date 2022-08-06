Conservation groups ask state to kill fewer wolves

Sophia Ressler

A coalition of environmental groups is suing the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission for its decision not to adopt formal rules governing when state-protected gray wolves may be killed for repeated attacks on livestock.

Led by the Center for Biological Diversity, the groups contend the nine-member commission was wrong to reject a set of rules that were specifically requested by Gov. Jay Inslee and that by doing so it nullified his authority to grant appeals from the public.

