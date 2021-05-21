Groups call for expanded grizzly bear protections

A group of conservation organizations is urging the Biden administration to solidify and expand protections for grizzly bears, making it easier for the animals to naturally recolonize available habitat in central Idaho.
In 2019, at least two grizzly bears ventured into the wilds of north central Idaho and near the Bitterroot Ecosystem, an area identified by the federal government as prime habitat for the bruins.
The organizations, including the Moscow-based Friends of the Clearwater and the Nez Perce group Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment, sent a series of letters to cabinet secretaries asking them to both keep Endangered Species Act protections for the bears intact and take a number of steps that will help the bears move between strongholds.
“They are going to need help overcoming a lot of obstacles,” said grizzly bear researcher David Mattson, during a web-based news conference held by the groups Thursday.
For example, a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asked him to place an emphasis on wildlife crossing structures — tunnels and overpasses — that help animals avoid collisions with cars and trucks as they cross major interstates. Such structures would help reduce bear deaths as they expand out from places like the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem in Montana and the Yellowstone area in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, where bear numbers are relatively high.
“We need more structures and more opportunities for bears to safely cross these highways,” Mattson said.
They are asking Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland to ensure U.S. Fish and Wildlife keeps grizzly protections in place. They want Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsak to compel multiple national forests in Idaho and Montana to add explicit grizzly bear protections to their land management plans.
“We want to see grizzly bears not just reach some artificial recovery level; we want to see grizzly bears thrive,” said Adam Rissien, of Wild Earth Guardians.
A recent report by Mattson estimated that habitat in central and north central Idaho could support a population of 650 to 1,000 grizzlies. The federal government has estimated the Bitterroot ecosystem could support about 400 bears. But Mattson said the boundaries of the area exclude viable habitat. He noted many of the recent sightings of grizzly bears in north central Idaho have been outside of the boundary.
“So we need to be listening to the bears rather than just drawing lines on a map,” he said.
The groups are also asking members of Congress to pass legislation that protects grizzly habitat and provides funding for Western communities to reduce conflicts with grizzlies.
“We are calling on Congress to pass a holistic legislative package to secure the grizzly bear’s future, one that will protect crucial habitat and provide bears safe passage as they move throughout their original range,” said Gary Macfarlane of Friends of the Clearwater.
Other groups involved in the effort are Grizzly Times, Wild Earth Guardians and Western Watersheds Project.
