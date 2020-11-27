The Idaho Commission on Aging encourages Idahoans to pick up the pen or laptop and write letters to residents of area nursing homes and assisted living centers to help fight the isolation and loneliness caused by the pandemic.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, many residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been isolated in their rooms. While staff try to provide stimulating activities, the loneliness felt by seniors isolated by the pandemic is real, Idaho Commission on Aging spokeswoman Janet Miller said.
“Loneliness among our most vulnerable population is very real, and you can help,” Miller said. “Write a letter, send a card, have your children draw a picture and send it to a facility in your area addressed to ‘any resident.’ ”
To a lonely person isolated from the world and their family, the gesture could mean the world, Miller said.
The Idaho Commission on Aging believes the plan is a good way to bond with your family and it is also a good project for a church group, scouting troop or 4-H Club.
The commission encourages those who do write a letter or send a card to share their efforts on social media with the hashtag @ICOAconnects to encourage others to do the same.