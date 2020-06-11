YAKIMA — The Washington state Department of Ecology has created a working group to address and resolve issues stemming from lead arsenate contamination on former orchard lands in Yakima after receiving an increasing number of calls from concerned homeowners and developers.
Yakima was built on former orchard lands that were sprayed with pesticides to kill insects prior to the 1940s, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. The pesticide would stick to soil and break down into lead and arsenate contaminants that can pose significant threats to public health, including heart disease, diabetes and several types of cancer.
The pesticides remain toxic in soil for decades rather than washing away or becoming absorbed into growing plants. Area-wide contamination concerns have been raised across the state, department spokeswoman Joye Redfield-Wilder said.