Christmas Wishes to Our Heroes, a Lewiston-Clarkston Valley program that sends care packages to U.S. troops overseas, is accepting donations for this year’s effort.
The program, created by Sebastian Smathers and supported by VFW Sourdough Post 10043 in Lewiston, is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the VFW post, at 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Donations can also be left with Eva Smathers at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston. Cash donations can be made directly to the P1FCU account, “Christmas Wishes to Our Heroes.”
Donations may include nonperishable food, personal sanitary products, board games, reading materials and other small items. Money for postage is also needed. For security reasons, prepackaged boxes will not be accepted.
For more information, call Smathers at (509) 254-7901 or the VFW at (208) 746-4359.