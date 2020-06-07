Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Monday’s Tribune.
KOOSKIA — A group of about 30 local, concerned citizens gathered in the Kooskia City Park on May 27 to listen to area residents Elizabeth Manley and Jenny Keyser make the case for the recall of Gov. Brad Little.
Manley and Keyser were on hand to represent Idahoans for the Recall of Governor Little, a grassroots northern Idaho group that thinks the governor has exceeded his constitutional authority in the execution of his office.
The group, founded by Charity Dooley-Myser, Jennifer Zehner, Erin Poole, Shawna Hamilton Wells and Jenn Lee, seeks to unseat the governor with a recall ballot during the November elections. These women say that they love the Idaho way of life and that the intrusion into the citizen’s rights of assembly, commerce, freedom of movement and due process during this pandemic is both shocking and alarming. They say that the governor has overreached his authority, infringed upon the civil liberties of Idahoans, and in doing so has violated the U.S. Constitution.
At the Kooskia meeting, Manley and Keyser opened with a prayer and explained to the assembled citizens that they were there simply to alert people to the recall petition, explain the reasons for it and to solicit for volunteers to collect signatures. They asked that attendees remember that the meeting was not an open forum for airing grievances and to keep comments/questions about the recall only.
The two pointed out that before the petition could be circulated, the wording on it must be submitted to the Idaho Secretary of State, along with the verified signatures of 20 registered voters. Once approved, there is a narrow window in which to gather the required 183,523 verified elector signatures and meet a submission deadline of Aug. 11.
Manley and Keyser noted that all too often voter petitions are rejected because submitters have not followed state law to the letter and stressed that apart from approved wording at the top of the petition, all signees to it must be Idaho residents, registered voters and provided verified address info. (Note: Having met the initial requirements, the Idaho Secretary of State approved the group’s petition on May 28.)
— Peter DuPre, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Maverik plans new, larger store in McCall
MCCALL — A Maverik convenience store twice as large as its current location in downtown McCall would be built along North Third Street (Idaho 55) on a site currently occupied by the Rustic Inn motel, according to a proposal from the company.
Preliminary plans recently submitted by the Salt Lake City company would raze part of The Rustic Inn at 402 N. Third St. and replace it with a 4,425-square-foot convenience store and 28 gas pumps covered by canopies.
The plans were reviewed by the McCall Area Planning and Zoning Commission during its May meeting. Commissioners advised the company to reconfigure plans and move 36 proposed parking spaces to the rear of the building.
“I think that makes a big difference in that major thoroughfare, being able to see something other than cars,” P&Z Chair Fallon Fereday said, noting Third Street’s designation as a scenic corridor requires such.
Before it could begin construction, Maverik would need to air the plans during a neighborhood meeting for property owners within 300 feet of the site. It also would need approval from the P&Z and McCall City Council after public hearings before each.
A hearing before the P&Z has not been scheduled.
The current 12-pump location at 622 N. Third St. regularly sees lines for fuel on busy weekends and traffic snarls in the parking lot of the 0.8-acre property, said Joey Hobson, vice president of marketing for Maverik.
The current location has only four pumps for regular fuel with ethanol, Hobson said.
“We generally expand in markets where we see customer interest and local growth,” he said.
The proposed 1.5-acre site would house a convenience store nearly twice the size of the 2,400-square-foot store at the existing location, but it is still too early to say what amenities would be included, Hobson said.
“Amenities are determined based on the unique tastes and preferences of the region,” he said.
Many newer Maverik locations include full made-to-order kitchens for BonFire Grills, the brand name for the company’s food.
Maverik’s goal is to open the new location next spring or summer.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Slate Creek work kicks off month of county bridge projects
Work kicks off at Slate Creek starting June 8, the first in a series of six bridge renovation projects in Idaho County, set for tentative completion before the Fourth of July holiday.
Overall, 13 bridges will be under renovation along U.S. Highway 95 by the Idaho Transportation Department in District 2, at a cost of $1.5 million, half of which will be spent on Idaho County projects, according to spokesperson Megan Sausser. Most bridges will be undergoing a sealing treatment to keep water out of the deck and extend the structure’s lifespan.
Motorists are advised traffic will be reduced to one lane through these projects. Most projects will be controlled by flagging operations during the day and open at night.
“Work on each bridge will be approximately a week, depending on how big each is,” Sausser said. Some bridge projects in proximity to each other may be conducted simultaneously.
Idaho County bridges to be involved are Rapid River (milepost 191, 4 miles south of Riggins), Race Creek (mp 196, 1 mile north of Riggins), John Day Creek (mp 208), Slate Creek (mp 214), Skookumchuck Creek (mp 219) and White Bird Bridge (mp 223).
The Slate Creek project starts next week, and the bridge work is expected to take a month because of a special overlay.
“The existing driving surface will be removed and replaced with a new, stronger type of concrete,” Sausser said. This will take longer to allow for surface curing time. A temporary traffic signal will be in operation 24-7 for the work’s duration.
Work on the Rapid River Bridge will follow. For this and also Race Creek Bridge, they will be receiving joint repairs, as well. These areas help the bridge to expand and contract with the weather, explained Sausser.
“During the repairs to White Bird Bridge,” she said, “truck drivers will be stopped at the top of the hill to inform them of the construction zone at the bottom — this is standard for work in this area to increase safety of crews in emergency events.”
ITD has received many inquiries on how COVID-19 is affecting its work, according to Sausser. The work itself isn’t affected, and crews are following recommended guidelines for hand-washing and social distancing, and meetings with the contractor are being conducted virtually.
Contractor on these projects is Truesdell Corporation of Arizona.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday