Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
KAMIAH — “This is our home, this is our family, we want to serve,” said Carol Adair, one of a group of basic and advanced EMTs who are proposing the formation of the Valley United Ambulance Service district.
A new Idaho state law passed in 2020 allows county commissioners to create a taxing district that crosses county lines, according to Adair. The proposed district would encompass portions of Idaho County and Lewis County surrounding, but not including, the Kamiah city limits. The mayor and city council declined to participate in the proposed taxing district.
If established, the ambulance district would include the Woodland, Caribel and Glenwood north of Kamiah to the Idaho/Clearwater county line (Lolo Creek), south and west of Kamiah and south of Lawyer’s Creek to Cottonwood Creek including Winona and Highway 162 (seven mile), and a portion of Lewis County west of Kamiah is also included.
Adair shared that the EMTs, who formerly served with the Kamiah ambulance, have worked toward this goal for more than a year.
Joni Kelley said, “It gives people a voice in their ambulance district.”
Currently the Kamiah Fire Rescue (KFR) ambulance covers ambulance service within the city limits and the surrounding area (which is proposed for Valley United service district.) Since KFR is overseen by elected leaders (mayor and city council) in Kamiah, people outside the city limits do not have a voice in how it runs, according to Kelley.
The group hopes to get the proposal on the May ballot in Idaho and Lewis counties. They plan to submit their petition, with more than the 50 required signatures, a map and a legal description of the proposed district boundaries to the commissioners in both counties. Under the new law, they will deposit funds with the county clerks to pay for expenses.
The new law then requires “the text of the petition to be published once a week for at least three consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation.” In addition, a combined public hearing for interested people in both counties will be held before the measure can be placed on the ballot.
“If the ballot passes, then the people can vote who will run the (ambulance service) district,” said Carol Adair. She continued, “There would be three (ambulance service) commissioners elected by the people who will oversee the taxing district.”
The initial commissioners would be appointed by the county commissioners. By law, the highest tax rate the district could set is 0.04 percent, or $40 a year for each $100,000 of assessed property value. The service district commissioners would determine the need for the rate. According to Carol Adair, if the district is established, Kamiah residents would not be taxed, since they would not be part of the district. After the first couple of years, the ambulance service should start to pay for itself, reducing the need for tax money, according to Shirley Klopton.
— Norma Staaf, Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Event center project at Colfax Golf Course moves ahead
COLFAX — A new event center may go up at the Colfax Golf Course later this year, depending on fundraising and a bid process for the estimated $165,000 to $180,000 project.
Boardmember Al Kirkpatrick gave a report Feb. 19.
The project aims to build a 50-by-90-foot pole building steel structure on the spot of the putting green. The putting green will be moved across a drainage ditch to in front of the shop.
The effort got a boost in April 2019 with a $70,000 grant from the county’s .09 economic development fund, which was paired with $50,000 from the golf course foundation and $10,000 from the men’s club.
Bids are being gathered now for the structure, with interior work a separate cost.
Kirkpatrick said the board hopes to choose a bid in the next two months.
“More than likely it’ll be a pole barn,” he said. “We’ve got to start a project somewhere. We feel we’re at a point to get a structure erected.”
The overall project was delayed by the pandemic and a longer-than-expected permitting process through the Washington State Department of Ecology and Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Once finished, the new event center will be open to the public for rental.
“The golf course is doing this but it’ll be a good addition to the community,” Kirkpatrick said.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday