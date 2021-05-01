Group objects to timber projects near Grangeville

A pair of large restoration and timber sale projects on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest are being challenged by the Moscow-based Friends of the Clearwater environmental group.
The conservation group contends that the End of the World and Hungry Ridge projects violate the Endangered Species Act, National Environmental Policy Act and the National Forest Management Act.
The two projects are adjacent to each other but are separated by a small strip of land. The End of the World project is south of Grangeville and encompasses land that drains into the lower Salmon River and South Fork of the Clearwater River. It would harvest an estimated 144 million board feet of timber. The Hungry Ridge project is southeast of Grangeville in an area that is drained by the South Fork of the Clearwater River. It would harvest an estimated 173 million board feet of timber.
Both projects include forest restoration objectives such as reducing fire danger and threats of insects and disease, altering the vegetative species composition of the areas, and work to improve water quality, such as obliterating old logging roads.
But they also involve large volumes of timber harvest, some of which would happen via clear-cutting, some logging in old-growth stands and the construction of 47 miles of temporary and permanent roads, according to the group.
Gary Macfarlane, ecosystem defense director for the Friends of the Clearwater, said the area has been logged often in the past and the impacts of the two projects combined will have adverse effects on the environment, including important fish-bearing streams.
“It’s been 24 years since the Snake River Basin steelhead were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, yet steelhead numbers have continued to decline due to hydroelectric dams on the Snake and Columbia rivers and widespread habitat degradation caused by the kind of clear cutting and bulldozing of new logging roads featured in these two misguided timbers sales,” he said.
The group contends logging in old growth stands will harm sensitive species like the fisher, a member of the weasel family, and that logging and road building will negatively affect grizzly bear recovery. Although the area is not occupied by grizzlies, bears were seen in the area in 2019 and 2020.
The group is being represented by Advocates for the West, a Boise-based public interest environmental law firm.
“In the face of climate and biodiversity crises, protecting old growth forests is more important than ever,” said lead attorney Bryan Hurlbutt. “Old growth is a biodiversity hot spot. It sequesters carbon, it is resilient to fire, and it provides refuge to fish and wildlife facing climate change.”
The agency generally declines to speak about pending litigation and officials from the forest didn’t immediately respond to a request for comments.
