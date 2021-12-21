Homeless individuals in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley now have a free alternative to sleeping outside in the wind, rain and snow.
The LC Valley Adult Resource Center is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. at 1220 21st St. in Lewiston with room for as many as 20 people each night.
Preference is given to those whose most recent address was in Nez Perce or Asotin counties, according to a news release from center organizers.
Anyone is allowed to use the low-barrier center as long as they follow rules intended to maintain the safety of those staying at the center and its staff.
The center provides cots and mattresses that are placed in one room where dimmed lights stay on all night and supervision is provided by two staff members. Coffee and granola bars, but not full meals, are served.
Since the center began operations in its temporary location Thursday, people have stayed every night, but it has not yet been close to full, said Michelle King, a board member.
Until now, law enforcement officers had nowhere to direct people when they found them sleeping outdoors in places like public parks.
“This being such a wet winter so far, it’s been difficult for displaced people to stay warm and dry,” King said. “Once you’re wet, the cold comes right through.”
So far, the center doesn’t appear to have had that much of an impact on the city of Clarkston’s homeless population that has become a persistent presence at the town’s parks, said Kevin Poole, the city’s public works director.
Earlier this fall, when the weather turned colder, it appears some homeless individuals on foot left the area and there doesn’t seem to have been a change in recent days, he said.
On any given day, there are still more than one dozen cars or recreational vehicles that serve as people’s homes parked within Clarkston’s city limits, Poole said.
“I haven’t noticed anything markedly different,” he said.
Word about the center is just beginning to spread, King said.
The center will be open until the end of March and fundraising efforts are underway to expand services.
Donations are being accepted at the Avenues for Hope’s LC Valley Adult Resource Center webpage at bit.ly/33NMU3B. Contributions made at that site are eligible for matching money that potentially could add up to thousands of dollars, King said.
Plus the site allows them to track the number of donors, which can help with grant applications if the center can show broad community support, she said.
The center is also accepting gloves and socks at King’s Korner at 828 Main St. in Lewiston. It can’t receive other items at this stage because it’s in a temporary location where everything has to be loaded into a shipping container when the center isn’t in operation, King said.
“We’re being minimalist in our temporary facility,” she said.
Eventually, the center hopes to have a permanent location where it would have a shower and laundry facility along with a place to connect homeless individuals with services such as mental health counseling, housing assistance and legal aid.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.