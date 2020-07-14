A group of more than 60 community members demonstrated outside of the Lewiston School Board meeting Monday, demanding districtwide implementation of policies and training to address racism within schools and help marginalized populations within the school district.
The group gathered in support of the “Know Better, Do Better” campaign formed by parents and allies of racial and ethnic minorities.
As school board members filtered into the Lewiston High School auditorium, community members held signs that stated “Ban the Confederate flag,” and “Keep our schools safe from hate.”
Christine Jorgens and Sarah Graham, co-founders of the campaign, said they have not seen meaningful movement toward the outcomes they want accomplished. Both are members of the school district’s cultural competency and inclusion work group, which was formed in November after reports of racist incidents involving students surfaced at an October school board meeting.
“It has been 273 days since I last came before you to share about a frightening personal experience we had that made racism a legitimate fear in my family,” said Jorgens, referring to an incident where students chased a minority classmate while yelling racial slurs.
Jorgens, who is the parent of children with Hawaiian-Japanese heritage, said much had been accomplished since then, but stated it’s not enough to eliminate racial issues students face within the school district.
“It may be disconcerting to see the current outcry from parents and community members regarding the lack of progress in regards to racial equity, and the equity of other marginalized students, as the district has been thoughtful in their creation of the work group that has been tasked with addressing these concerns. …. Let me be clear: My children do not have the luxury of the time that it takes for a work group to spend nine months that develops nothing to protect them as we face the beginning of yet another school year,” Jorgens said.
Graham, who has two children from North Africa, previously voiced that her kids have experienced racially motivated incidents that make them feel unsafe at school.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Graham said little had changed. She referenced the use of swastikas, Nazi salutes, racist graffiti and racial slurs.
“We, the parents and allies of racial and ethnic minority and otherwise marginalized students in this district, are here tonight to say it’s time for action — not simply talk and paper pushing — but time, as I recently heard someone say, to move into the 20th century,” Graham said. “This is something that most school districts nationwide have already done, some more than a decade ago.”
Group members presented the school board with six outcomes they would like to see implemented within the school district:
Develop and release a districtwide anti-racism and racial equity statement that addresses the needs of marginalized populations. The statement would inform policy and direction and should be posted both online and in school district buildings. The group would like the statement to be completed in August, before the start of school.
Ban hate speech and symbols described by the anti-defamation league, including the Confederate flag, swastikas, Nazi symbols and the use of the N-word. Specific disciplinary procedures for offenses would also be implemented in August.
Develop an anti-discrimination policy that addresses racial harassment and discrimination, as well as disciplinary procedures for offenses. The group wants the school district to implement an electronic process through which people can anonymously report bullying, harassment and racial or gender related issues by January 2021.
Mandatory yearly training in anti-racism, implicit bias, cultural competency and inclusive practices for all school district employees, to be implemented by January 2021.
A full independent review of districtwide curriculum that addresses cultural responsiveness, historical accuracy, representation and implicit bias, to be implemented by June 2021.
Assign or hire a qualified and trained school district employee who is responsible for racial equity and cultural responsiveness by June 2021.
Superintendent Bob Donaldson said some of the objectives presented are already in the works. The school district, for example, already held a cultural competency training for its staff members that was led by Jeff Guillory, retired director of Washington State University’s Office of Diversity Education.
But both Jorgens and Graham said that while a lot of good conversations have taken place through the work group, many of the outcomes presented at Monday’s meetings were met with contention from district administration when brought up during the group’s last meeting.
Other community members also voiced their desire for change during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Emily Wicks, a Lewiston resident, addressed the board again about changing the name of Sacajawea Middle School.
“Today, the NFL team based in Washington, D.C., is changing their mascot — the imagery and the name — due to its offensive nature, and yet here we sit in Lewiston, Idaho, still debating whether or not we should change the name of the middle school. Now is the time to make this change, because we now know better, and we need to do better,” Wicks said.
Amy Minervini, an instructor at Lewis-Clark State College, said it’s time for the school district to take action so its most vulnerable students are no longer treated unfairly because of the color of their skin.
“Adopting districtwide policy and programs that value inclusion, diversity and equity are essential to protecting the emotional and physical safety of our minority students, some of whom do not feel safe in our classrooms,” Minervini said.
She encouraged the school district to update its policies so they are “explicity anti-racist.”
Matt Jorgens also voiced support for the proposal presented to the school board.
“I’m here tonight to encourage the school board to take a stand against racism,” he said. “I’m saddened that racism still exists in the world today, but I’m disgusted that racism exists in my town. We need to make it completely clear that racism in all of its forms is not acceptable in our school.”
Makailah Thompson, of Lapwai, who is Black and also a member of the Nez Perce Tribe, said the school board needed to take a stand to show all minorities are welcome within the district.
“You have that white privilege, so use it as good as you can and stand up for us,” Thompson said.
The group asked the school board to be included on next month’s school board agenda, where they expect the board to accept the proposed outcomes and implement them by the deadlines indicated. They also asked for a school board member to join the diversity and cultural competency group, which they would like to see become an official advisory committee.
“The leadership of our board is essential,” Christine Jorgens said. “Work groups, as they currently exist, cannot effect meaningful change that has the accountability that our community deserves. Any group that is formed in an attempt to change, enhance or develop the Lewiston School District demands the inclusion of board members as our elected officials and encourages the transparency that is desperately needed within our school district.”
If the outcomes are not met, Jorgens said parents will once again seek guidance from the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to ensure changes are put into place.
School board member Brad Cuddy spoke in favor of meeting the group’s recommendations.
“If we need to speak louder, I for one am in favor of that,” Cuddy said. “We as a board can say we hear you, and we want to see something done.”
Donaldson said the school district has already reached out to the Nez Perce Tribe to discuss the name of Sacajawea Middle School.
The work group’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. Donaldson said a discussion about the outcomes and the public comments received from the meeting will be discussed in greater detail at that point.
