Considering how fussy people can be over whether the National Weather Service’s weather forecast is accurate or not, it’s a wonder to me that people take the weather prognostications of a groundhog so seriously.
In a few days, people around the world will have their eye on Punxsutawney Phil somewhere in western Pennsylvania to see if a rodent who has the IQ of a snowball will tell us whether to expect six more weeks of winter. Big celebrations and national news coverage will highlight the event.
And if Phil is correct, people will slap themselves on the back and say that was an amazing feat and it just goes to show you how animals are smarter than people. If Phil is wrong, people will hardly mention it.
But if the National Weather Service predicts sunshine one day and we get a snowstorm instead, people will grouse and complain and say that just goes to show that you can never depend on the government. I know this is true because the No. 1 complaint I hear from readers about the Lewiston Tribune is the weather. “Where do you guys get your information from?” people will ask with a sneer. “It was all wrong last week.”
I try to explain to complainers that the newspaper gets its weather information from the National Weather Service and they’re the experts. Perhaps if I told them we got our daily weather report from some glorified muskrat, people would be happier with the outcome.
Folks who are wary of legitimate expertise seem to have no problem placing their trust in a rodent, a wooly worm or how many nuts squirrels squirrel away for winter.
And If I were a young person who had spent many years and much money going to school and studying hard to be a meteorologist, I might think: “What’s the point?”
I’m not such a stick-in-the-mud that I can’t enjoy the tradition around Groundhog’s Day or enjoy some of the antics I read about in connection with the gala that accompanies Punxsutawney Phil’s big moment.
In fact, even though I have a lot of faith in the National Weather Service, I am one of those who will tune in Feb. 2 to watch the incantation of the Seer of Seers. It’s fun to see those folks in their Victorian top hats and fancy clothes strut and carry on over such an absurd custom.
Now if Punxsutawney Phil decided to make a statement on the reality of climate change, or the value of COVID-19 vaccines, or the validity of the 2020 election, maybe more people would believe in it.
