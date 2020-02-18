BOISE — A $48 million proposal to increase Idaho’s grocery tax credit received bipartisan support in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee Monday.
The measure was sent to the full House with a favorable recommendation. Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, were the only votes in opposition.
The bill raises the grocery tax credit for all Idahoans to $135. It currently amounts to $120 for those 65 and older, and $100 for all others.
The original purpose of the credit was to offset the impact of Idaho’s 6 percent sales tax on food items. It’s available to residents who file an income tax form or separate tax credit form; it’s unavailable to tourists and illegal aliens. Idaho residents also aren’t eligible for the benefit in months when they’re incarcerated or receiving food stamps.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said raising the credit to $135 would offset the impact of the grocery tax for nearly all Idahoans, while still taxing visitors and others who drive on state roads and use state services.
“This (credit) accrues to Idahoans who file tax returns,” he said. “It doesn’t accrue to those who don’t file returns (or a separate tax credit form) or those who are from out of state.”
For a family of six, the $135 credit would “shield” or offset the tax on $11,500 worth of grocery purchases per year.
Although some legislators — including Giddings — favor eliminating the credit, along with the underlying food tax, Bedke said that approach would create an endless policy debate over how to define food. Should sugary drinks, for example, be taxed or not? What about candy?
Increasing the credit, by contrast, avoids that discussion altogether.
“We can decide what food is, or we can let taxpayers decide,” Bedke said. “For that reason, I believe having a food tax credit applied by consumers is a much simpler approach. It’s less of a headache for retailers and policymakers.”
Giddings, by contrast, worried the credit put lower-income Idahoans at a disadvantage.
“Giving money back to people is a really noble cause,” she said. “Unfortunately, just because it’s noble doesn’t mean it’s a good policy decision. Good policy decisions are those that the people of Idaho want, those that the state Republican Party wants, those that simplify the current tax code for the state. … A good policy decision doesn’t redistribute wealth. To me, this bill isn’t a good policy decision.”
If approved, the $48 million cost of the bill would be covered by the sales tax on online purchases. That tax revenue currently flows into an account that’s dedicated to tax relief.
“I’m not sure this (tax credit bill) is the perfect answer to the grocery tax issue,” said Rep. Rob Mason, D-Boise. “However, we have this tax relief fund money sitting in a pot, and I haven’t heard a lot of viable solutions for getting that money back to taxpayers. This bill … is a good way to move forward with that fund.”
If it passes the House, the proposal would move on to the Senate.
