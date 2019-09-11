GREAT FALLS, Mont. — An adult male grizzly bear has been euthanized after raiding occupied camps in Montana.
Local news media reported the bear weighing about 300 pounds was put down Saturday by wildlife officials.
The U.S. Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Services determined the bear repeatedly caused trouble in the area after receiving food from humans.
State Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden Capt. Dave Holland said the bear was involved in five events at backcountry camps over seven days.
Holland said attempts to incite the bear to leave the area west of Augusta were unsuccessful.