Gritman Medical Center in Moscow reported Thursday that in the past two weeks there have been no patients admitted to the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Since the beginning of the pandemic nearly two years ago, 206 total patients who were being treated at the hospital tested positive for the coronavirus. There have been 46 cumulative COVID-19-related deaths in Latah County since the beginning of the pandemic and 35 deaths in Latah County since June 1, the report said.
Gritman also has adjusted hours at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site to 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. The drive-through testing site is located across from the hospital on the southwest side of Jackson Street in downtown Moscow. Patients must have a physician’s order prior to testing.
The hospital also reported that since June 1 when vaccines were widely available, 117, or 78.52%, of inpatient admissions who tested positive for COVID-19 were unvaccinated, and 31, or 20.81%, of patients were vaccinated.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 21 new cases Thursday, including 12 in Clearwater County, seven in Nez Perce County and one each in Idaho and Latah counties. Lewis County had no new cases.
Asotin County reported three new cases Thursday and a death. No further information was immediately available about the death. The county has a 14-day count of 30 and no hospitalizations at this point.
There was no change to the case count for Whitman and Garfield counties on the Washington State Health Department website.